Obituary Announcement

Joyce Michiko Sahara was born March 15, 1942 in Fresno, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 27. She will be greatly missed by her husband Robert Sahara, D.V.M. of Davis, daughter Jennifer Sahara Dalbec, son-in-law Tim Dalbec, and granddaughter Kelsey of Saratoga, CA. She was preceded in death by her father Steve Sanwo and leaves behind her mother Grace Sanwo, sister Charlene (Stan) Hirotsu, brother Norman (Kathi) Sanwo, and sister-in-law Wendy (Johnny) Mori all of Southern California, brother-in-law Fred (Julie) Sahara of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. Joyce will be remembered for her 36 years of devoted teaching in Torrance, Davis, and Winters, and her generous volunteer work at the Asian Community Center in Sacramento and the Sacramento Buddhist Church. She enjoyed quilting, knitting/crocheting, crafts, gardening, playing with her granddaughter, and traveling. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., at the Sacramento Buddhist Church, 2401 Riverside Blvd in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SBC Legacy Endowment Fund, buddhistchurch.com/legacy.htm, or charity of your choice.

Harry Mitsuo Honda, 101, of Fowler, passed away on November 6, 2016. He was born on April 27, 1915, the third son of eleven children born to Yakichi and Okazu Honda. Residing in Fowler for most of his life, except for the war years which were spent in the Gila River concentration camp and then he and his wife Miyo left the relocation center and moved to Chicago for a few years. Returning to Fowler, he operated Honda’s Garage and Auto Parts with his older brother Yoshio from 1954 until retiring at the age of 93 when the garage was closed.

Always embracing a healthy lifestyle and ever positive outlook on life, Harry was a lifelong Giants fan, he enjoyed traveling throughout the USA and the world with his wife and friends, was active in Central California Judo, the JACL, Fowler Senior Center and the Buddhist Church of Fowler. With a sparkle in his eyes and wide smile, Honda enjoyed the penny slots and was an award-winning ballroom dancer for many years.

Harry was preceded in death by his youngest daughter Becky and wife Miyo, his parents and eight siblings and is survived by son Craig (Tayoko), daughters Laureen Uyematsu (David) and Lynn Nakashima (Mitch), sisters Dorothy Ono and Marie Maeda (Ralph). Eight grandchildren: Derek (Yim), Travis (Leslie), Blake, Rex, Jared (Alina), Stacey, Ryan (April) and Greg and great-grandchildren Camden Nakashima and Verona Honda, brothers-in law George and Hideaki Tanaka, Rev. Jim Yanagihara, sisters-in-law Iku Honda, Sue Tanaka and Jane Nagata and many nieces and nephews in the US and Japan.

Harry’s final years were spent at the Central California Nikkei community’s Vintage Gardens residence where he enjoyed the friendship and companionship of so many long-time friends. In September of this year, he was honored at the Buddhist Church of Fowler’s Keiro (Senior Citizen) Day as the oldest church member.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vintage Gardens and Harry’s many friends and family for making Harry’s journey in life such a very special and grateful one.

Masuo Tsuda, of Grass Valley, CA, passed quietly at home on Nov. 6, after a long and active life. He was 92.

He volunteered to serve with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in WWII in Italy and France. He received the Purple Heart, Congressional Gold Medal, and was inducted into the French Legion of Honor in 2015. After the war, he had his own business and became a life member of the California Landscape Contractors Association for which he was a past president of the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter. The Boy Scouts of America awarded him the Silver Beaver.

After retirement, he volunteered with the Empire Mine Historical Park on construction projects.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann; son Alan; daughter Helen, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Tetsuya and Haruo and four sisters, Toshiko Ichino, Kitako Izumizaki, Aiko Yamamoto, and Kiyoko Ikenaga.

At his request, no services will be held. His ashes will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.

Any memorial contributions to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, 95945 or a charity of the donor’s choice are deeply appreciated.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.