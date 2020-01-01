COVID-19 Cancellations

As of March 10, we have received numerous messages of Japanese American events being cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Uchida Legacy Gala Postponed

Coach Yosh Uchida and the Judo Committee decided on March 6, that it would be prudent to postpone the Uchida Legacy Gala (which was originally scheduled for March 21) to a later date. The decision was based on city and county guidelines related to the current health crisis, as well as the desire of the planning committee to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all of you.

We apologize for any inconvenience but know that this was the right decision, possibly alleviating any anxiety. Any payments made will hold your seats at the rescheduled event, a date to be decided soon with the San Jose Fairmont Hotel.

We will keep you posted and hope you will share this information with those at your tables or in your organizations. We look forward to celebrating Yosh’s 100th birthday with all of you, honoring his legacy of leadership, philanthropy and community commitment – just on another date!

Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church

SACBC Bingo CANCELLED until April 3 (subject to further developments). This action is based on recommendations from the Public Health Department to avoid large gatherings. Please check back for status updates.

Buddhist Church of San Francisco

Due to Coronavirus concerns and following the recommendations of the San Francisco Dept. of Public Health, we are canceling religious services for March 15. BCSF is monitoring the situation and we will keep you updated.

Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival

In an abundance of caution, Cupertino-Toyokawa Sister Cities, Inc. has decided to cancel this year’s Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival that was to be held on April 25-26.

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival

An emergency meeting held March 9 stated that the festival has been cancelled until further notice.

Nikkei Matsuri

The committee will hold a meeting on March 10. We will update when information is available.

Florin Buddhist Church

The church announced they are canceling senior lunches until September.

Yu-Ai Kai

Yu-Ai Kai is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to keep our seniors, staff, volunteers, and community safe and well. Yu-Ai Kai will postpone, cancel upcoming events or will be limiting our programs and services as follows:

Senior Day Services – Active, but attendance is not recommended

Social Service/Case Management – Active

Support Group – Suspended

Activities/Programs –Suspended (tax preparation will continue)

Nutrition – On-site meals for pick-up (reservations required)

Meals on Wheels – Active

Covia Market – Cancelled for the month of March

Brown Bag – Active

Facility Rentals – Cancelled

Yu-Ai Kai Lecture Series: Community Cookbooks Workshop-Postponed

Volunteer Recognition Luncheon – Postponed

Nihonmachi Fun Run – Postponed